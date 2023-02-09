Listen to this article

BMW M fans rejoice as Samsung is about to release the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. This limited-edition smartphone results from a collaboration between BMW Korea and SK Telecom. The partnership has allowed for the integration of BMW's iconic design elements and high-performance engineering into the Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone, creating a device that is both aesthetically pleasing and technically advanced.

The design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is based on the heritage of the BMW M brand. The special die-casting package pays homage to the first-generation M3 model, the M3 E30, which first appeared in 1986. The hard-cover phone case takes inspiration from the bonnet and vertical kidney grill of the current sixth-generation M3 model. In addition, the device features a dedicated booting video that plays a three-color stripe logo symbolizing BMW M and a unique M-specific theme screen.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition
3 Photos
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is the seven types of detachable emblems included in the package. The roundels commemorate the 50th anniversary of the BMW M brand and contain a rich history of BMW. They can be detached and reattached to the multi-key ring, which also comes with the limited edition package.

The M design car clock, vehicle sunshade clip, air pump, metal letter M sticker, and BMW history photo book and poster are additional accessories that reflect the M design and enhance the collection's value.

The BMW Vantage, a BMW lifestyle membership app, is also installed and shipped with the device. The app provides access to a world of BMW experiences and events, making it a valuable addition to the package. As an added bonus, all buyers are provided with a BMW Driving Center 'Starter Pack Voucher' where they can learn safe driving tips and dynamic driving skills from a professional instructor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will be limited to just 1,000 units. Pre-ordering has already started in Korea until February 13 through SK Telecom's official online mall, T Direct Shop. The official release date is February 17.

Source: BMW

