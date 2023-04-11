Listen to this article

The Fast and Furious series is among the biggest movie franchises in the world. An upcoming Bonhams auction offers a chance to own an automotive star from the films. This Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R had a major role in Fast & Furious (the fourth installment), and Paul Walker even drove it.

This example was among the GT-Rs that Kaizo Industries imported into the United States. Using a loophole, the company registered them as kit cars by bringing the vehicles to the country without engines and then making them complete.

Gallery: Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R by Kaizo Industries Driven by Paul Walker in Fast and Furious Bonham's Auction

19 Photos

Paul Walker had this one modified to his specifications, according to the auction listing. He allegedly requested quite a few changes like a Turbonetics front-mount intercooler, Nismo lowering springs, Nismo NE-1 exhaust, a titanium strut brace, 19-inch Volk Racing RE30 wheels, and Rotora six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

With the intercooler and exhaust upgrades, an increase in turbo boost pressure allegedly brings the engine output to around 550 horsepower. The official output from Nissan is 276 hp, but this number is underrated to fit with the gentleman's agreement among Japanese automakers at the time.

Inside, the car received stacked screens on the center stack and head-up display. The cabin also got a Momo Sport steering wheel and Nismo V-Spec pedals. The fixed OMP racing seats allegedly haven't moved since Walker specified the location most comfortable for him.

The car went on to appear in Fast & Furious as the hero vehicle. For crashes and stunts, the production team used the lesser Skyline GT-T trim with modifications to make them all look identical.

The video below is one example of the Skyline's appearance in Fast & Furious.

After filming, the United States government impounded this GT-R. There was a dispute about whether Kaizo's method of bringing these cars into the US was legal. According to the auction listing, there was a resolution to this issue in 2012, and someone imported the vehicle to Germany. At some point, it went on display at Munich Motorworld.

Bonhams notes that the GT-R runs. However, it advises that the new owner should have a mechanic inspect the car before any serious driving because of the long period of static display.

This is what Bonhams calls a "Purple Paddle Lot." This means that only people who go through an enhanced verification process can bid on the GT-R. The company doesn't provide an estimated sale price. The auction this car is a part of runs from April 28 to May 5 in Brussels, Belgium.