Listen to this article

When Chevrolet launched the Corvette C8 in rear mid-engine form, many likened the sports car to a Ferrari, with people even calling it "America's Ferrari" or "budget Ferrari." That nickname stuck harder with the new Z06, which is powered by a flat-plane crankshaft V8 for the first time.

Some even went as far as replacing the badges on their 'Vette to make it look like it was built in Maranello. If you're a C8 Corvette owner and you're thinking of going the same route, aftermarket specialist Competition Carbon might have something that would complete your goal: round taillights. The renderings below were released by the company, so you'll have an idea of what they'll look like on the C8.

The round Corvette C8 taillights are priced at $750. Competition Carbon is asking for a 50 percent deposit to start the transaction. And while it appears in the gallery below that the housing isn't made out of carbon fiber, the company said it will be available in either exposed carbon or carbon flash paint.

Competition Carbon's idea of round Corvette taillights goes as far back as December 2021. It was only announced then, and the California-based firm said that it would arrive in five to six months. It appears that the company faced some delays but better late than never, I guess.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette C8 Round Taillights by Competition Carbon

15 Photos

The round taillights aren't just an attempt to make the new 'Vette look like a Ferrari. It's also a nod to the past, specifically, to the older Corvettes from C6 and earlier. Of note, the Corvette had circular lights at the back from C1 to C6, until Chevy decided to take a different direction with the C7 onward.

At the moment, it appears that the set of round taillights on offer is only for the C8 Stingray. Competition Carbon didn't mention if there are versions for the new Corvette C8 Z06, though the hashtags used on social media posts suggest so. If you're interested, it would be better to inquire with them directly through the source link below.