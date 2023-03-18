Listen to this article

The Volkswagen GTI Roadster Vision Gran Turismo, first introduced in the video game Gran Turismo 6, made a real-life appearance at the GTI Worthersee Show in Austria in 2014. It stole the show back then, with its futuristic low-slung body and two-seat convertible design.

The GTI Roadster is one of the coolest Golf concepts ever made, which makes us wish that a production version made it to the production lines. Outside the video game, it would be rare to see this concept out in the open. Fortunately, Autogefuhl got a chance to record one for this rare walkaround video.

The Golf GTI Roadster Concept has a very angular design, which can pass off as a futuristic car despite being introduced nearly a decade ago. The car is extremely low, measuring only 40 inches (1 meter) in height, and it has a width that is emphasized by the small lamps and carbon fiber front spoiler. The vehicle's length is 164 in (4.16 m) and is equipped with a set of 20-inch wheels with an open-spoke design.

The car's design is very dramatic – the GTI badge is located on the front of the car, illuminated with a special lighting feature on the side mirrors. The massive rear wing could provide shelter from the rain. The diffuser in the lower part of the rear fascia is accentuated with LED lighting.

The butterfly doors are opened by pressing a button, showing an interior that isn't short of amazing. The cabin is covered in Alcantara and Dinamica and the steering wheel is similar to those found in Formula One race cars. The concept also comes with racing seatbelts.

One wow factor that made the GTI Roadster stand out before was its engine. Under the hood resides a 3.0-liter V6 that churns out up to 503 horsepower. This allows the concept to accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds. The car has all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a claimed top speed of more than 190 mph (300 km/h).