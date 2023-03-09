Listen to this article

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class goes on sale in the United States this spring for a starting price of $48,250 after the $1,150 destination charge. Three trim levels are available. The table below shows the full pricing.

Model Price After $1,150 Destination Charge GLC 300 $48,250 GLC 300 4Matic $50,250 GLC 300 Exclusive $50,500 GLC 300 4Matic Exclusive $52,500 GLC 300 Pinnacle $52,600 GLC 300 4Matic Pinnacle $54,600

The GLC 300 uses the Mercedes M254 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The setup makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The integrated starter-generator can contribute 23 hp and 148 lb-ft during certain driving conditions. The automaker confirms that additional powertrains are joining the lineup later.

All of them come with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The standard model is rear-wheel drive, and the 4Matic is all-wheel drive. Both of them can reach 60 miles per hour in 6.2 seconds.

All trims of the GLC-Class come with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch infotainment system. The occupants in front get heated 16-way power seats. The 64-color ambient lighting lets folks pick the accent shade for the cabin. Buyers have the choice of 13 upholstery options, including versions using MB-Tex, leather, and Nappa hides.

The Exclusive trim builds on the standard model by adding a Burmester 3D stereo, navigation, illuminated door sills, and surround view system. The range-topping Pinnacle grade gets augmented video for the navigation system, a head-up display, Digital Light headlights, and glass with enhanced heat and noise insulation.

Compared to the previous generation, the 2023 GLC is 2.4 inches longer overall, and the wheelbase grows by six-tenths of an inch. The slipperier body has a drag coefficient of 0.29, versus 0.31 previously.

Mercedes-Benz is also working on a new GLC-Class Coupe that debuts in mid-March. Using previous versions as a guide, we'd expect the model to share powertrains with the standard GLC.