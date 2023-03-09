Listen to this article

Established as a standalone brand back in 2014 by PSA Group, DS Automobiles is currently part of the large Stellantis family. It targets younger customers with a taste for stylish and elegant vehicles and with its first Collection series, the French marque elevates the design-first approach to new levels with the so-called Esprit de Voyage, which translates to Spirit of Travel from French. The new line of special edition models will include the DS 4 and DS 7, which will be sold later this year on four continents around the globe.

Inspired by the fashion industry and the Haute Couture movement – something we talked about earlier this week with the Rolls-Royce Syntopia (too much fashion in the auto industry lately?) – the new Collection models come with styling upgrades and more standard equipment. Starting with the DS 4 Esprit de Voyage, it is based on the DS 4 Rivoli and has a new brighter interior color combo with grain leather seats and Granite Grey trim with a Nappa leather dashboard. Esprit de Voyage signature can be found on door sills, while the edging of the floor mats is in grey color that matches the new touches in the cabin.

Gallery: DS 4, DS7 Esprit De Voyage Collection

3 Photos

On the outside, the crossover has a gloss black grille between the matrix LED headlights, enhanced with chrome elements. The same gloss black treatment can be also found on the window surrounds and boot strip, while the 19-inch wheels with diamond cut have a matt anthracite grey finish.

The larger DS 7 follows the same design recipe. Again based on the Rivoli trim, the vehicle receives a leather-wrapped dashboard with the same leather treatment also applied to the door panels. The design theme continues on the front door sills and logos, as well as on the specially finished door mirror housings. Esprit de Voyage lettering can be seen on the doors and mirror housings on the outside where it has been applied using a special laser-etched pattern. The DS 7 rides on special 19-inch wheels, called Oyama.

DS Automobiles is already accepting orders for the new Collection models at home in France. Both models can be ordered with the brand’s plug-in hybrid powertrain with the DS 7 available in standard and AWD versions of that mill. Alternatively, traditional turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines are also available.