Just earlier this month, we published spy photos with the refreshed DS 7 Crossback and now the French SUV makes its official and full debut. The facelifted model arrives losing the Crossback suffix and bringing an updated design, new technologies, and a powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The front fascia is now home to new headlights that feature the same overall layout as before with three optical elements, which are no longer rotating. Instead, the clusters are upgraded to LED matrix technology and are now more powerful in both low and high beam modes. The outermost element alone consists of 84 light-emitting diodes and is responsible for the high beam.

The daytime running lights are also worth noting. They consist of 33 LEDs per side and are covered by a transparent polycarbonate surface painted in the same color as the bodywork. The new DRLs surround a redesigned grille with a new mesh pattern, mimicking the look of the refreshed DS 4. As a result of all the changes, the front end of the DS 7 now looks even more sophisticated than before.

At the back, there’s a new tailgate with DS Automobiles lettering replacing the old DS 7 Crossback between the taillights. Newly designed alloy wheels with sizes from 18 to 21 inches, as well as an optional dark exterior package, round off the visual improvements.

The changes are less important inside the cabin. There’s now a standard 12-inch display on the center console and below it, DS puts a familiar gear lever from the PSA Group era. Most new models of brands under the Stellantis umbrella have been upgraded with a new shift-by-wire switch, though DS keeps things a little old school in that regard. The new 12-inch screen, in turn, comes with a new infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, and a night vision system.

The engine range of the updated DS 7 consists of gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Depending on the market, the base option will be either a 130-horsepower (96 kilowatts) diesel unit or a 130-hp (96 kW) gasoline mill. On the PHEV front, three models are available, all three featuring a new 14.2-kWh battery pack.

The base variant is front-wheel-drive and has 225 hp (165 kW), followed by two all-wheel-drive models with 300 hp (221 kW) and 360 hp (265 kW). The latter is developed by the DS Performance team and comes with 21-inch wheels, 380 mm front brakes, and a retuned suspension. The sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) takes just 5.6 seconds.

DS Automobiles already accepts reservations for the facelifted DS 7 in some European countries. Full-scale sales will begin in September this year.