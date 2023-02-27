Listen to this article

Just last week, our spies caught a prototype of the refreshed Hyundai i10, and now the hatchback debuts in its full and official form. The mid-cycle facelift doesn’t bring heavy changes to the styling and equipment but there are some tweaks and additions to the standard tech worth talking about. The N-Line sporty-looking trim also carries over to this new i10, offering design touches inspired by Hyundai’s N performance division.

Starting with the exterior, the non-N-Line models are available with nine exterior colors, two of which are new for the city car, the Lumen Grey and Meta Blue. Optionally, you can have it with a contrasting black roof. Other design tweaks include new graphics for the LED light signature front and back, as well as the inner part of the reflector headlamps. Last but not least, a set of newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels is also offered. The N-Line model gets 16-inch rims with a special design.

Get inside the cabin and you will find small but nice improvements, such as new blue ambient lighting for the front seats and a new purple trim package, which comes with tartan fabric seats with vertical purple lines. The same purple treatment can also be found in the stitching and air vents.

As standard, the mini hatch comes equipped with a 4.2-inch LCD cluster and USB type-C ports front and back. An 8.0-inch display for the infotainment system takes a central place on the dashboard, offering a navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and over-the-air software updates. In the safety department, Hyundai has made the forward collision-avoidance assist capable of detecting cyclists, while there’s a new rear occupant alert reminding the driver if the rear door had been opened.

There’s no word about any mechanical tweaks, which likely means the i10 will continue to be offered in Europe with either a 1.0-liter or 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine. The automaker says it will have the refreshed A-segment hatch on the production lines of its Izmit plant in Turkey in April this year. The first examples will be delivered to their new owners in the second half of this year.