The US market is vital to the auto industry, but that doesn't mean everything is always offered here. There are models, trims, options, and packages simply not available in America, especially from European automakers. Porsche's new Tribute to Carrera RS package bucks that trend, with the automaker only offering it here. The automaker revealed the car last summer, but it's now making its first appearance in the US ahead of deliveries beginning in only a few weeks.

The exclusive 911 GT3 RS will make its first public appearance next month, showing up at the 12 Hours of Sebring from March 15 to 18. "The package pays tribute to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, an absolute driver's car and an icon," said Porsche Cars North America President and CEO Kjell Gruner.

One of the car's most striking features is its paint scheme. It's exclusively available in white with Python Green accents. The color adorns the mirror caps, the magnesium wheels, the lower body, and the door branding. Porsche also uses the color for other details like the valve stem caps and the keys. The green even touches the rear wing, with the endplates featuring the American flag and the RS logo in the striking color.

Inside, Porsche added the Python Green as contrast stitching through the cabin. The automaker also added new treadplates with the package name. Powering the special Porsche is the automaker's naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that produces 518 horsepower (366 kilowatts) and 343 pound-feet (465 Newton-meters) of torque. The car can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour in just 3.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 184 mph (296 kph).

When the 2023 911 GT3 RS with the package begins to reach customers, it'll carry a $314,000 price tag, which includes the $1,450 destination charge. The standard GT3 RS starts at $223,800, but the Tribute package includes much more than just the car. The extras include 1:43 scale models of the 2023 GT3 RS and the 1973 Carrera RS, a custom car cover, a unique Porsche Design Chronograph, and more.