Listen to this article

For the first time, BMW introduces a wagon version of the venerable M3 in June 2022. Known as the BMW M3 Touring, it's nearly identical to the sedan version mechanically with the addition of a better cargo hold and a hatch at the rear. This puts the M3 among the list of European vehicles where you need to choose between two body types.

This begs the question, at least for YouTube's Joe Achilles: which between the M3 sedan and M3 Touring is quicker in a drag race? To find out, the two Competition models were pitted against each other in the UK, which you can watch in the embedded video above.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M3 Touring

81 Photos

Both the BMW M3 Sedan and M3 Touring are powered by the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six S58 engine. This mill churns out 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque, providing ample power for quick acceleration and a thrilling driving experience.

The engine is paired with a ZF 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via xDrive. Both are also equipped with a set of a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. However, the M3 Touring has a weight disadvantage over the M3 sedan.

This particular M3 sedan is 187 pounds (85 kilograms) lighter due to its carbon fiber roof, while the M3 Touring is equipped with a carbon ceramic brake upgrade, saving 22 lbs (10 kg) of unsprung mass. This upgrade should affect acceleration and of course, braking. Both cars are capable of reaching a top speed of 155 miles per hour (249 kilometers per hour) without the optional M Driver's Package.

On paper, the M3 sedan is slightly quicker in zilch to 62 mph (100 km/h) run, which it can do in 3.5 seconds. The M3 Touring can do it in 3.6 seconds. Which do you think has done it better on the tarmac? Of course, that will depend on the reaction times and other relative conditions, but the race atop this page should give us an idea, plus other comparisons such as rolling-start races and brake tests.