The 1966 Batmobile was a work of art, a true symbol of justice and power. Driven by Adam West, it was the brainchild of legendary car designer George Barris, who was tasked with creating a vehicle that would strike fear into the hearts of criminals and bring hope to the citizens of Gotham City. The result was a sleek, black machine that looked like nothing else on the road.

The 1966 Batmobile quickly became a cultural icon, inspiring countless imitators and inspiring a generation of fans. Kids everywhere dreamed of getting behind the wheel of this amazing machine, and even grown-ups couldn't help but be in awe of its sleek lines and advanced technology.

Case in point: an Ohio man, only known on YouTube as the Batcarguy, who made a replica of the Caped Crusader's iconic vehicle. And frankly, he was successful in doing so. According to the creator, people ask him if the buttons and switches work at car shows. Even better, the guy recreated a chase scene with the joker, intended to "demonstrate" the car's gadgets. You can watch that scene in the embedded video above.

We're not sure of the base vehicle for this replica, but it's important to note that the on-screen version was based on the 1955 Lincoln Futura concept car.

The Batmobile was equipped with a wealth of gadgets and weapons, from a Batcomputer that could track criminals and decode encrypted messages, to a Batray that could project a smokescreen or a bat-shaped emblem to confuse and disorient its enemies.

But what truly set the Batmobile apart was its incredible speed and agility. With its powerful engine and low, aerodynamic design, the Batmobile was able to outrun any other car on the road, leaving criminals and their getaway vehicles far behind.

It's cool to see all those things in Batcarguy's replica. We're not sure about that last bit about performance, though.