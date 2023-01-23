Listen to this article

Honda announced per-trim pricing for the 2023 Accord in early January 2023. Now, the configurator is online for you to build your ideal example of the new sedan. If you pick the top trim and load it with accessories, the cost can go as high as $46,442.

Honda offers the Accord in six trim levels: LX, EX Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring. The entry-level model starts at $28,390 (after the $1,095 destination fee). With no upgrades, the Touring is $38,985.

As the range-topping trim, Honda loads the Accord Touring with features. Compared to lesser grades, it gets things like a six-inch heads-up display, a Bose 12-speaker stereo, a wireless device charger, and Google Built-In, which allows for voice control of various apps through Google Assistant. The front seats are heated and ventilated. The rear outboard spots also have a warming function. The driver-assistance tech includes low-speed braking control. On the outside, there are rain-sensing windshield wipers and heated side mirrors.

The Touring comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a two-motor electric system. This setup makes 204 horsepower (152 kilowatts) and 247 pound-feet (335 Newton-meters) of torque.

Honda offers the Accord Touring in seven exterior colors. The no-cost choices are Canyon River Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteorite Gray. For $455, buyers can add Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, and Urban Gray Pearl. The only interior color available for the perforated leather upholstery is Black.

The Touring comes standard with 19-inch wheels with a machined face and Gloss Black inserts. For $2,000, there are HPD 19-inch wheels with V-shaped spokes.

Honda offers a load of accessories for folks who want to personalize their Accord. It includes body-side molding for $250, a $350 decklid spoiler, $200 mirror covers, a $170 moonroof visor, and more. Inside, there are items available like $185 all-season floor mats, a $305 automatic-dimming rearview mirror, a $14 cargo hook, a $56 cargo net, a $175 rear passenger window shade, a $155 trunk tray, and $385 illuminated door sill trim.

The Accord was one of the best-selling cars in the United States in 2022. Honda delivered 154,612 of them, which was down 23.7 percent from 2021.

