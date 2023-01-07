Listen to this article

With an MSRP of over 200 grand, the regular Lamborghini Urus isn't a cheap car. More so if you'll consider other non-negotiable things connected to owning a vehicle – and an Italian at that.

Then again, if you want a super SUV that can double as a rally racer, the Lamborghini Urus Performante with its additional power and Rally Mode should be your best pick. That's for an additional $30,000, however.

If you're asking if the Urus Performante is worth all that money, Lambo's latest promotional video might convince you.

Gallery: 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante: First Drive

179 Photos

The video, which we embedded atop this page, features content creator Paul Wallace behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Urus Performante. He's joined by the automaker's Attribute and Performance Developer Mario Fasanetto, giving a taste of what the Rally Mode is all about on an off-road trail.

As we discovered when we drove the Urus Performante before, Rally mode reconfigures the SUV's anti-roll and damping systems. This allows the super SUV's rear axle to live a little so it can slick its way through corners more freely than before. In short – more fun.

However, the Urus Performante isn't just about the additional power and the availability of Rally mode. It's also 104 pounds (47 kilograms) lighter than before. Its chassis has been lowered by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches), as well, while the tracks are now wider by 16 mm (0.6 inches). There are additional carbon fiber fender flairs to go with the wider track, armed with optional 23-inch or forged 22-inch wheels with titanium bolts and bespoke Pirelli Trofeo R tires.

The result is an off-road-loving SUV that's meant to tackle dirt and gravel at speeds. As shown in the video, even the content creator felt like he was already a professional rally driver, thanks to the driving nannies employed by the new Urus Performante.

Sure looks like a lot of fun, but that's if you can afford to just thrash around an expensive SUV like money isn't an object.