£313,000 – that's how much Ferrari is charging in the UK for the Purosangue before options. At current exchange rates, that works out to $385,000 or €363,000. Given the exorbitant price tag, it's no wonder the driver was extra careful while maneuvering the practical Prancing Horse into the HR Owen Ferrari Mayfair showroom. While unloading it from the trailer and reversing into the building, bystanders photographed Maranello's first four-door car.

Mind you, that's not your typical Ferrari black paint since it's the new Nero Purosangue with pigments that create red reflections in certain lighting conditions. Those forged wheels are also rather special with their two-tone look and diamond-cut finish combined with contrasting yellow brake calipers. Massive air intakes at the front and quad exhaust tips at the back remind us of the powerhouse hiding under the hood where the V12 calls home.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue

32 Photos

Ferrari insists the Purosangue is not an SUV, and it certainly doesn't look like your typical grocery-getter. The Italian marque says it has engineered a "completely different layout and innovative proportions compared to modern GT archetypes (so-called crossovers and SUVs)." Even if you're completely against sport utility vehicles, there's no denying Ferrari's Thoroughbred elevates the segment.

While there have been four-seat Ferraris in the past, none of them offered the comfort of the Purosangue. Opening the rear-hinged doors provides access to individual seats that look just about as sporty as the front ones, offering great lateral support. In typical fashion, the front passenger has their own display embedded into the dashboard, measuring 10.2 inches.

With 715 hp and 716 Nm (528 lb-ft) on tap, the Purosangue is shaping up to be a worthy adversary for the Lamborghini Urus Performante and the Aston Martin DBX707. It better live up to the hype considering those two speedy SUVs are roughly 30 percent more affordable than the Ferrari.

The Purosangue will have relatively limited availability as the house of Maranello has promised to cap production to only 20 percent of the company's total annual output.