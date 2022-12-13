Listen to this article

For a bit of background, Bertone went bust in 2014 when it was declared bankrupt. In 2016, the brand was sold to Akka Italia of Collegno, a division of the French engineering company AKKA Technologies. It changed hands again in 2020 when Ideactive, a company owned by brothers Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci, bought the rights to the iconic name. The official revival will take place next week with the unveiling of an all-new hypercar teased today.

Details are still shrouded in mystery, but Bertone does say its performance machine has been engineered to run on fuel made from plastic waste. Attached below, the new official teaser is surprisingly revealing once you modify the image's exposure and brightness. It's a low-slung, two-seater with mid-engined proportions, but the company remains tight-lipped about the powertrain hiding behind the seats.

Bertone Teaser

9 Photos

From what we can tell, the design won't revolutionize the sports car segment since the car has a familiar look. Some will probably see a McLaren 720s or a Lotus Emira in that side profile, but we're nevertheless still excited to see what a fabled name can come up with for 2023. Previous teasers have provided an early look at the front and rear, which seemed to have a modern look while taking advantage of LED technology.

For what it's worth, Bertone says the styling serves as "a praise to Italian elegance and to the 'Italian Gentleman.'" With the reputable name in car design celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the new hypercar better live up to the prestige. After all, some of the most beautiful cars ever were penned by Bertone, including the jaw-dropping Lamborghini Miura.

Going forward, we're being told Bertone will become a "high-end manufacturer of limited edition hypercars, merging Italian elegance with breathtaking performance." Leading the way will be this mysterious model scheduled to premiere a week from tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 21, at 3 PM CET / 2 PM GMT / 9 AM Eastern.