Listen to this article

Among the cars from the '80s, the DeLorean DMC-12 is probably one of the most iconic. That's thanks to Universal Pictures and the whole Back to the Future franchise, which catapulted the wedge-shaped car to pop culture stardom.

If you're one of those who bought into the BTTF craze, REC Watches has a new creation that would probably excite your time-traveling hearts. Introducing, the SPX DeLorean timepieces – made with parts salvaged from John Z. DeLorean's very own DMC-12 company car. Even better, only a limited number of people can own this watch, which makes it a must-have for both DMC-12 and Back to the Future fans out there.

Gallery: SPX DeLorean Limited Edition Timepiece

9 Photos

The SPX DeLorean watch comes with automatic movement and is Swiss-made. Design-wise, the limited edition watch's callback to the DMC-12 is evident. Apart from the brushed stainless steel finish of the case, the watch resembles the DMC-12's silhouette when viewed from a bird's eye point of view. The straps come with indents that harken to the DeLorean's rear sunshade louver, while the rubber stripe on the side of the timepiece is reminiscent of the side moldings of the car.

Lastly, the minutes index is a reference to the DMC-12's Giugiaro-designed turbine wheels of the DMC-12, while the caseback's design motif is inspired by the distinctive grid-like pattern of the rear tail lights.

As mentioned, the watch wasn't only inspired by the iconic DMC-12, it was actually a part of the actual car. Specifically, the part was incorporated into the outer ring piece of the watch face, serving a dual function in design as minute-markers, indicated by its engraved lines.

With parts coming from the car touched and driven by the DMC-12 creator himself, this is a different kind of time machine. If you want one, the SPX DeLorean timepiece is only limited to 456 pieces, with 298 left in stock as of this writing. Pre-orders are currently taken through the REC Watches website at $1,995. Deliveries are expected to begin in March 2023.