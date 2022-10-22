Listen to this article

Finally, Chevrolet's configurator for the 2023 Corvette Z06 is now up. Fans who have been waiting to make build their Z06s can now do so, probably spending the next eight hours checking out how much their preferred options would hurt their bank accounts.

As for us and our non-existent money for a 2023 Corvette Z06, we prefer splurging on options to make sure that we get the best our imaginary dollars can buy. The final most expensive build for zip code 33101 costs over $182,000 – something that's either affordable or unreachable, depending on how you see the newest version of the Z06.

Gallery: Most Expensive 2023 Corvette Z06 Configurator

10 Photos

The configurator started with the body style, which was a choice between coupe ($106,695) and convertible ($114,195). As our goal was to spend as much as we can, we opted for the convertible.

There were three choices of trim levels, with the 3LZ being the most expensive for a starting MSRP of $127,545. For the exterior paint, we chose the Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat – a $995 color option. We didn't choose any stripes as there are more expensive options than those.

For the wheels, we went for the visible carbon fiber wheels that cost an additional $11,995 and paired only with summer tires. Speaking of tires, the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R is part of the Z07 Performance Package, priced at $8,995.

Other wheel options include the Wheel Lock Kit in Black ($125), Jake logo wheel center caps ($260), and Bright Red-painted brake calipers ($695).

The other set of options and accessories include Competition Sport bucket seats, Visible Carbon Fiber Carbon Aero Package, 2-Piece premium leather travel bags in Jet Black with crossed flags logo, front lift with memory, Carbon Fiber Interior Package Level 2, Jake graphics, Dark Stealth crossed flags emblem, premium indoor car cover in Gray (C8.R fully rendered), and Corvette Museum Delivery – among many others.

Including the $1,395 destination freight charge and $3,000 gas guzzler tax, our build totals $182,180.