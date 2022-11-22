Listen to this article

The once popular minivan segment in North America is now merely a shadow of its former glory but there are certain regions around the world where boxy people haulers are still in demand. Australia is one of these places and the local market is getting a brand new electric multi-purpose vehicle, which wears a rather unfamiliar name. Friends, meet the LDV Mifa 9.

Before we dive into the details, let’s first talk about the origins of this vehicle. It is actually manufactured by Maxus, a Chinse brand owned by SAIC that is the ideological successor of the LDV Maxus model of the now defunct British commercial vehicle manufacturer LDV. That brand is sold in the Land Down Under under the LDV name and the new Mifa 9 is closely related to the combustion-powered Maxus G90 for the Chinese market and its LDV Mifa equivalent for Australia.

Nevertheless, the Mifa 9 is a large and luxurious fully electric minivan that features a massive 90 kWh battery pack provided by CATL. According to the official information released by the manufacturer, the battery is enough for a range of up to 273 miles (440 kilometers) on a single charge. Charging at home is possible with up to 11 kW, while at a DC fast charging station, it takes about 35 minutes to recharge from 30 to 80 percent SOC.

Power comes from a single electric motor attached to the front wheels, which generates 241 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters). As a side note, the closely related LDV Mifa with combustion power has a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine under the hood, good for 214 hp (160 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. The four-cylinder mill is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside the spacious cabin, the focus is on luxury. Three trim levels are available – Mode, Executive, and Luxe – and all come with three rows of seats. If you go for the range-topping variant, however, the second row features captain’s chairs with heating, cooling, and massaging functions. Elsewhere in the lineup, the standard and optional extras include a three-zone climate control, seven USB ports, power-sliding rear doors, and a premium audio system.

Now available for orders, the Mifa 9 electric minivan starts from $106,000 AUD in Australia or approximately $70,010 USD at the current exchange rates. The flagship Luxe model kicks off at $131,000 AUD ($86,522 USD). Maxus, the company that produces the EV MPV, wants to also start selling the model in Europe, but nothing is official yet.