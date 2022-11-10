Listen to this article

Late last month, Hennessey Performance introduced the Venom 1200 Mustang GT500. It’s a maniacally modified Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with much more power than the stock car. Hennessey took its latest creation to the dynamometer to see how much of that power actually makes it to the ground.

The modified Mustang delivers an astounding 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque to the rear wheels. The engine features several upgrades that take the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 mill from 760 hp (567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque to 1,204 hp (898 kW) and 902 lb-ft (1,223 Nm). It’s a sizable increase in power – 58 percent, according to the aftermarket specialist.

“Our engineers were able to coax more than 400 additional horsepower out of the engine, which takes performance to supercar levels,” said company CEO John Hennessey. He added that only a handful of cars are as powerful as the Venom 1200, “especially at this price point.”

Hennessey achieved such a massive boost with some big upgrades to the powertrain. The Venom 1200 features a higher-capacity 3.8-liter supercharger, upgraded fuel rails and injectors, an air/oil separation system, and a high-flow induction system. It also receives all the necessary belts, hoses, clamps, and hardware. Hennessey also installed a new software calibration for the engine and the car’s dual-clutch gearbox. The vehicle is capable of running on either E85 or race fuel.

Hennessey is building just 66 examples of the Venom 1200, which will cost $59,950. That doesn’t include the Shelby GT500 you have to supply. Cars will come with unique badging and a special serial-numbers plaque. It also comes with a one-year, 12,000-mile warranty.

If the Venom 1200 is too hot for you, Hennessey also offers the Venom 1000. This other Shelby GT500 pumps out a much more modest 1,000 hp and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. The lower horsepower rating also comes with a longer three-year, 30,000-mile warranty.