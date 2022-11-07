Listen to this article

The E30 BMW M3 is an automotive icon. It cemented itself as the sports car of a generation, expertly combining power and handling to form the perfect driver’s machine. Renner takes these classics and adds a modern twist, with one of its latest builds combining the iconic E30 with the beastly S85 V10 engine from a 2008 E60 BMW M5 that barely fits in the M3. It debuted at this year’s SEMA Show.

The S85 V10 makes nearly four times more power than the original M3, churning out 625 horsepower (466 kilowatts), with more possible in the future. Renner massaged the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V10 to make more power than stock, too, and it wasn’t the only modification made to the vehicle, which it’s building for a customer.

The aftermarket specialist also tweaked the suspension and added reinforcements to the chassis. The much larger engine – BMW sold the E30 M3 with a four-cylinder mill – added a lot of extra weight that Renner engineers needed to handle. It has coilovers and a revamped sway bar. Safety and drivability are essential to the tuner, with the company promising every build will be fully functional with power steering, air conditioning, and more.

While the big engine barely fits, there is enough room left in the bay for the air conditioning unit. A small compressor, likely from Acura, will fit near the sub-frame, with plenty of space available at the front for the condenser.

The car’s stock, OEM-sourced exterior hides a lot of the changes Renner made to the car. At first glance, the M3 looks stock, and that’s true from inside the vehicle. The car features modified instrument gauges with the correct rev limit and a new sound system, but none of the modern technology is in your face. On the outside, Yokohama tires wrap around custom-painted 18-inch aero disc wheels.

According to Renner, the build would cost about $350,000. The tuner offers more affordable options, but it’s ultimately up to the customer and what they want to build. For many, the E30 M3 was perfect, just as BMW designed it, but the minds at Renner and others repeatedly prove that there is always room to tinker and build cool stuff.