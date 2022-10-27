Listen to this article

Ford introduced the 2023 F-Series Super Duty about a month ago when the company’s HD truck family got a revised design, new and more powerful engines, and additional tech. At the time, the automaker didn’t release all the specifications of the Super Duty range but now we have all the important numbers. And they are pretty good.

For starters, as announced before, the engine range consists of two new mills. The base unit is a new 6.8-liter V8 based on the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 with a peak output of 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts) and 445 pound-feet (603 Newton-meters) of torque. Above it in the hierarchy is the said Godzilla V8 gas engine, offering 430 hp (321 kW) and 485 lb-ft (658 Nm) of twist.

If you want diesel power, Ford has some quite nice surprises – the brand-new 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel comes in two power stages. The base version has 475 hp (354 kW) and 1,050 lb-ft (1,424 Nm) of torque, while the more powerful one comes with 500 hp (373 kW) and 1,200 lb-ft (1,627 Nm).

Every 2023 Super Duty has a standard 10-speed automatic gearbox. We are happy to report the days of paying extra for four-wheel drive are now gone as the AWD system is standard on XLT trims and above.

Ford proudly announces the 2023 Super Duty offers “the best maximum tow rating for all types of trailering” and the most impressive number has to be the 40,000-pound capacity when gooseneck towing with the F-450 equipped with the Max Tow Package and the high-output diesel. Fifth-wheel towers should probably be happy to learn the highest towing rating in this category is 35,000 lbs for the F-450, while the maximum conventional towing capacity is 30,000 lbs for the same version of the Super Duty truck.

Hands-free maneuvers with a trailer are now possible with the upgraded Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. For those who practice gooseneck and fifth-wheel towing, there’s also new tech available – high-end Super Duty models receive a secondary camera and proximity sensors to the top of the tailgate, which helps with maneuvers even when the bed is open.

Depending on the model and exact specification, up to 8,000 lbs of payload is available. The cargo area of the new Super Duty gets new standard bedside and rear bumper corner steps and an available tailgate step that’s three inches lower than before.

The 2023 Super Duty goes on sale today with deliveries planned for the spring of 2023. The updated truck has a starting price of $43,970, plus $1,795 for destination and delivery. Production takes place at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio.