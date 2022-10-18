Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV debuted earlier this month, joining the automaker's growing EV lineup. The hotter AMG variant also broke cover, providing the five-seater with up to 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts). Three new walkaround videos get up close to both, showing off the model's unique features and comparing the two variants.

The two models feature distinct front fascias, with the regular EQE SUV receiving a closed-off grille wearing a star motif. The AMG's face features vertical accents similar in theme to the Panamericana grille. There aren't many differences in the cabin, with both available with the brand's optional Hyperscreen display. However, the AMG comes with an Alcantara headliner.

The EQE SUV's overall styling falls in line with the rest of the Mercedes EQ line. But it does differ from its siblings by adopting more conventional styling cues. The EQE also shares its underpinnings, riding on Mercedes' EVA2 platform – a modular architecture that the company can scale up and down for different segments.

One difference hidden from view is the powertrains. Mercedes will offer the EQE SUV in four trims, ranging from the entry-level 350+ to the AMG. The 350+ will feature a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration making 288 hp (214 kW) and 417 pound-feet (565 Newton-meters) of torque. Mercedes will also offer the dual-motor EQE 350 4Matic and the 536-hp (392-kW) EQE 500 SUV.

The EQE SUV will get its power from a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The EV will offer up to an estimated 550 kilometers (342 miles) of travel on a single charge. However, that figure is based on the WLTP cycle. The US EPA will likely rate the longest-range variant at 300 miles.

The regular EQE SUV will go on sale in the first half of next year. The hotter AMG variant will reach dealers a few months later. Mercedes hasn't released pricing information for the model, which we expect will arrive closer to the its on-sale date. The EQE SUV slots below the larger EQS SUV while offering a high-riding alternative to the EQE sedan.

