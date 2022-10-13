Listen to this article

Just three full days are left until the official debut of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The premiere will take place on October 16 at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET) when the German automaker will unveil its new electric SUV. The automaker will be accompanied by the Mercedes-AMG division and the two companies will display the entire EQ fleet in the gardens of the Musee Rodin in Paris on October 16 and 17, alongside concept vehicles previewing their electric future.

We have probably said enough about the zero-emissions family hauler before seeing it in full but Mercedes has one final teaser image to preview the model. This time around, we finally get to see the EQE SUV from the outside, more precisely – its front-end design. There’s nothing hugely surprising though, as the SUV follows the same design language as the rest of the high-riding EQ vehicles.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior Teaser

5 Photos

The EQE SUV will be positioned below the flagship EQS SUV and will basically be a utility version of the EQE sedan. The two electric vehicles will share the same hardware, which means the newcomer will likely be available as an EQE 53 SUV with 677 horsepower (506 kilowatts) from a dual-motor electric powertrain. A more affordable EQE 43 SUV could offer 469 hp (350 kW), matching the output of the EQE 43 sedan.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer describes the new EQE SUV as a “multi-purpose” version of the EQE sedan. Expect to find increased cabin and cargo space with improved legroom and headroom compared to the more traditional EQE sedan. Previous teasers have shown the interior will also receive a three-screen layout surrounded by an attractive mix of contrasting colors and materials.

Mercedes says it will use its presence in the city of Paris to underpin its ambition to “lead in electric,” displaying its entire electric vehicle range. With the debut of the EQE SUV and the addition of other zero-emissions vehicles, Mercedes will have a battery-powered model in every automotive segment in which it is selling cars before the end of 2022.