Listen to this article

The new Mercedes-AMG C63 is a beast in terms of power but many enthusiasts will probably be missing the old days with naturally aspirated V8 engines. Those days are now in the past for the Stuttgart-based automaker as the new C63 family relies on a turbocharged and hybridized four-cylinder mill. The competition from Ingolstadt will also switch to electrified powertrains for the RS division, though it won’t come at the expense of the larger V6 and V8 combustion engines.

The good news comes from Constantin Dressler, head of product marketing at Audi Sport, who recently spoke to media representatives during an event in Spain. CNet was there and asked Dressler about Audi’s plans for the future of its performance division. The answer they got was pretty self-explanatory. "Of course, we will also electrify our cars. But we won't do four-cylinder."

Gallery: 2023 Audi RS5 Competition (European Model)

24 Photos

We don’t speak the marketing language well, though it seems that Dessler is directly addressing concerns about Audi potentially taking the same route as Mercedes. As a refresher, the new C63 comes with a 2.0-liter inline-four equipped with an electric turbocharger and supported by a two-speed electric motor on the rear axle. The result of this complex powertrain is a peak output of 671 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and a staggering 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of almost instant torque.

Against it, the 2023 RS5 uses a slightly more old-school 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with no form of electrification. Just like the previous model year, the performance coupe has 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. A new Competition package increases the top speed to 180 mph (289 kph) from the standard 155 mph (250 kph).

Taking a look at Audi’s agenda for the RS family, the German company is currently working on the new RS Q5, which could become the first Audi Sport model to feature an electrified powertrain. There are reports that this performance crossover could use a hybridized version of the same 2.9-liter V6 unit with a focus on performance rather than efficiency.