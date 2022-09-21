Listen to this article

The Mini brand has been back in the US for 20 years, and the automaker is celebrating the milestone with a special anniversary edition model. The 2023 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door 20 Years Edition is expected to arrive at dealers this month for $37,165, and the price includes the $850 destination charge. The Mini Cooper S receives several unique visual upgrades.

On the outside, the model is available in three colors: Chili Red, Pepper White, and Island Blue. These colors represent the US flag and the British one. Mini accentuates the exterior with piano black trim, joining the silver-painted roof and side mirrors. The brand also gives the car an offset hood stripe available in red, white, or blue. Other visual upgrades include C-Pillar decals, side scuttle inlays, and door sill plates.

Gallery: 2023 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door 20 Years Edition

20 Photos

Seventeen-inch Tentacle Spoke black wheels sit at the four corners. The Mini also comes with roof rails and the panoramic moonroof. Mini makes no mention of upgrading the powertrain for the 20 Years Edition, with the turbocharged 2.0-liter producing 189 horsepower (139 kilowatts) and 206 pound-feet (279 Newton-meters) of torque. The Mini Cooper S 4 Door can hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 6.5 seconds.

Inside, the Mini offers the steering wheel wrapped in Napa leather and sport seats finished in carbon black leatherette. Paddle shifters that connect to the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox hide behind the wheel. The interior also receives piano black trim, 20 Years graphics, and an Anthracite headliner. Creature comforts include dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and the Storage Package. Apple CarPlay, a dynamic digital instrument cluster, and enhanced Bluetooth are also included.

The Mini Cooper S 20 Years Edition entered production back in July, and Mini says it’ll begin arriving at US dealers this month. There are only a few days left.

The Mini brand has grown quite a bit since its revival in the early aughts, with the automaker already laying the groundwork for another successful two decades. Electrification poses its challengers for the bite-sized automaker that the automaker is preparing to face.