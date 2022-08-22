Listen to this article

Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.

We know the tire isn't new. A date stamp on the tire shows it's from 2016, and according to the video, the Veyron's tires are supposed to be replaced every five years regardless of mileage. That essentially makes this tire null and void for any legitimate Veyron owner, but what about the wheel? It appears to be in good shape, but again, Bugatti can get very fussy when it comes to wheels. The video states that wheels are subjected to an x-ray inspection at every tire change, to check for hairline cracks in the aluminum. Perhaps such a crack was found in this wheel?

Whatever the case, the destiny for this very expensive Bugatti Veyron wheel involves a waterjet cutter so hairline cracks are a moot point. The mission is simple – find out if a $25,000 Bugatti Veyron wheel is any different on the inside from a normal wheel. Will rainbows and magic spells waft up from the severed segments? Of course not, because it's still an aluminum wheel. There are some interesting aspects worth mentioning, however.

For starters, Bugatti wheels include an inner ring that can support the tire in case of a blowout. The wheels are made by OZ Racing for Bugatti, and per the video, the tires are actually glued to the wheel when they're installed. If that's not crazy enough, an old Motor Trend article claims Bugatti only allows two new sets of tires to be installed on wheels before new wheels are required. This is to ensure the integrity of the wheel and the quality of the bead seal when tires are mounted up. Considering a new set of Veyron wheels and tires can easily cost over $100,000, that's a very pricey service.

At the end of the day, however, we're still talking about an aluminum wheel. The waterjet slices it all up in just 10 minutes, creating a neat little piece of Bugatti aluminum pie. Presumably, these folks didn't shell out $35k for the wheel/tire combo, but it's safe to say you won't get another look at the inside of a Bugatti wheel anytime soon.