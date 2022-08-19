Listen to this article

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang will debut on September 14 at 8:00 PM EDT as the star of the 2022 North American International Auto Show, and with less than a month before the curtain comes up, Ford is starting to share its plans to celebrate the big day.

Things kick off well before September 14. Ford is partnering with America’s Automotive Trust and the annual Drive Home, a classic-car road trip that starts at the LeMay car museum in Tacoma, WA, and ventures east to end in Detroit at the start of NAIAS. At this year’s event, all six generations of Mustang will make the journey, although Ford hasn’t specified which model years between 1964 and 2022 will lead the charge.

While Ford is encouraging owners to join the long-distance drive, it’s also inviting fans to The Stampede on the day of the next-gen Mustang’s debut. Starting at Ford’s global headquarters in Dearborn, MI, the Blue Oval will lead fans to Downtown Detroit’s Hart Plaza for the big show. Events start at 5:00 PM in Dearborn,and the herd gets moving to Detroit at 5:30. Anyone interested in joining The Stampede can go to this link to register.

As for the debut itself, Ford will livestream the entire event (but you’ll also be able to watch it here). And of course, we’ll be on the ground at Hart Plaza covering the reveal in person. We’ll have much, much more news between now and September 14. Until then, be sure to check out our full post on everything we know about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang for the latest ahead of the debut.