When it comes to small Kias, the Picanto (aka Morning) springs to mind. However, in South Korea, there's also the Ray, which is just as long and wide while being much taller. It measures 3,595 mm (141.5 in) in length, 1,595 mm (62.8 in) in width, and 1,700 mm (66.9 in) in height. It was originally launched in 2011 and received a facelift in 2017. Fast forward to today, it's getting another update without switching to the second generation.

In typical Hyundai/Kia/Genesis fashion, the 2023 Ray is shown in only a few images without any technical specifications as the full reveal will take place in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the pint-sized hatchback shows its redesigned front grille still being labeled as a "tiger nose" while carrying the updated corporate badge. The biggest change on the outside is represented by the all-new headlights as they're now more upright and likely host the fog lights since they're not in the updated bumper anymore.

Being only a facelift rather than a next-gen car, the Ray has the same side profile as before, save for those swanky new alloy wheels. The back has gone through some notable changes since the taillights have been completely changed and they're now interlinked with glossy black trim pieces extending across the tailgate.

The interior hasn't been subjected to any major changes and you can easily tell the car has been around for a while. The only important modification has been made to the instrument cluster as it now features a 4.2-inch color display. Its dashboard looks far less modern than the newest crop of Kias, but that shouldn't be much of an issue since the Ray has always been about affordable motoring.

It should be noted that the Ray was Kia's first production EV, launched back in 2011 as a zero-emission alternative to the ICE model powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder gasoline engine. In its domestic market, there's also a single-seater Ray Van and it even got a camper version from Incheon-based motorhome specialist Daon TNT.

You can't tell from these images, but there's a sliding door on the right side for making it easier to hop inside and outside of the upright little hatchback.