For us car nuts, there are TV shows that defined our love for automobiles. One of them, for better or worse, is Pimp My Ride. Shown and adapted in various countries in the mid-2000s, the iconic TV show was defuncted, with the original series in the US and its UK counterpart running for a total of six seasons.

Now, the Pimp My Ride is coming back to the screens in the UK, courtesy of a partnership between MTV and eBay, the biggest online marketplace for car parts and accessories in the UK. The six-part series will still be hosted by rapper Lady Leshurr and will be exclusively aired on MTV UK's YouTube channel starting August 19, 2022.

Wrench Studios, a one-stop auto shop in Surrey, South East England, will be taking care of the aftermarket restoration and transformation jobs. According to the release, Pimp My Ride UK "will include everything from a restored 1966 Volkswagen Beetle to a Fast & Furious-inspired 1992 Mitsubishi GTO. Viewers will see classic restorations completed alongside extreme modifications, featuring trademark Pimp My Ride sound systems and screens."

Apart from that, the revived TV show will be highlighting the cost and environmental benefits of buying pre-loved "green" parts from eBay's Certified Recycled Hub. The Certified Recycled Hub offers official OEM parts that were removed from end-of-life vehicles.

To recall, the original Pimp My Ride in the US was hosted by rapper Xzibit, and ran from 2004 to 2007. The restorations and modifications were done by West Coast Customs, which was later replaced by Galpin Auto Sports in season 5. The former was the same shop that made Justin Bieber's odd-looking Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The original Pimp My Ride TV show was later riddled with controversies, with participants claiming exaggeration and faked parts of the show, including their homes, the condition of the dilapidated vehicles, and the parts added. A number of participants even claimed that some features of the finished vehicle were later removed after filming the episode.