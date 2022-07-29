Listen to this article

In April this year, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released images of a new Chevrolet crossover for the Chinese market and it looked great. The high-riding Chevy – officially dubbed the Seeker – now makes its full debut in the People’s Republic with an attractive design and plenty of good technologies.

The vehicle you see in the gallery below matches perfectly the photos from earlier this year, showing a sharp-looking crossover with a long hood and short overhangs. If it looks somewhat familiar to you sitting on its standard 18-inch wheels, this is probably because there seems to be shared influences with the current-generation Buick Envision, another SAIC-GM joint venture model. The two, however, don’t share much more than the exterior look.

Gallery: Chevrolet Seeker

9 Photos

Inside the cabin, the Seeker shows a tech-heavy cabin with a dual-screen layout featuring two 10.25-inch displays. The one in the middle of the dashboard is tilted toward the driver at roughly nine degrees for better visibility and ergonomics. The infotainment system runs an all-new Xiaoxue operating system that is exclusive to China and supports over-the-air software updates and wireless Apple CarPlay. It’s nice to see the display is surrounded by a fine perforated leather for a more refined overall feel.

The front seats are power-adjustable, heated, and ventilated with adjustable lumbar support. Adding further to the rich standard equipment is a wireless phone charging pad and a power liftgate. Customers can also order the new Seeker with Chevrolet’s Tune Dynamic premium sound system, which provides “an all-new auditory experience for both the driver and passengers as they find their own new roads.” This is the first product of SAIC-GM to be offered with this audio system.

Powering the crossover is a new 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the Ecotec family. The automaker doesn’t release specifications for the mill, though we know it has a peak output of 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts). The maximum speed the Seeker can reach with this engine is 127 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour).