The Audi RS E-Tron GT rolls off the assembly line dripping with style, but a suitable body kit and other tweaks can transform the design. A new video from Auditography highlights one modded example that gets a body kit and other tweaks to turn it into a truly sinister-looking sedan.

The Audi wears a complete Maxton Design body kit, which includes a rear diffuser, new front lip spoiler, and thicker side skirts. The K&W springs and the air suspension setup assist Audi's revamped design. The combination lowers the car, so its thick fenders hug the 22-inch Turismo Inventa carbon wheels.

Gallery: Modded Audi RS E-Tron GT

6 Photos

The car’s owner, Wojciech Maląg, is also the owner of Turismo Wheels. The wheels feature replaceable blades that allow for various designs. Completing the build is the 3M charcoal satin black wrap.

The car doesn't feature any changes to its dual-motor powertrain, which continues to produce the stock 637 horsepower (475 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque. The car's dual-motor setup gives it all-wheel drive, allowing this example to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.85 seconds. The RS E-Tron GT has a limited top speed of 158 mph (255 kph).

The Audi RS E-Tron GT shows what electrified performance cars can offer. Instant torque and all-wheel drive are a deadly performance combination, and the Audi has plenty of twist on tap. The one-off build shows that making a mainstream car unique is still easy. EV owners cannot swap out a few powertrain parts for easy – and cheap – performance gains like their ICE counterparts.

However, tuners and aftermarket companies are already embracing electric vehicles as the car's styling is a great way to stand out. As more EVs hit the market, we expect car owners will want to continue personalizing their cars, and there should be way more options in the coming years.