SAIC Audi has a new model in its Chinese lineup. The automaker has launched the new Q6 in the Asian country, giving customers a dressed-up Volkswagen Atlas with a ton of technology, luxury, and other features.

The new Q6 sports a large, octagonal grille that Audi designers bracketed with vertical air intakes. Thin lighting units sit at the hood's leading edge, while a rear-spanning styling element houses the taillights. This is different from the Audi Q6 E-Tron that’s also in development.

Audi offers the new Q6 with two engine choices – a 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a 2.5-liter six-cylinder. The smaller engine produces 261 horsepower (195 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The larger engine makes 295 hp (220 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, which is capable of sending the three-row SUV to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 7.3 seconds.

This is Audi's first model in China with the fourth-generation EA888 2.0T engine. Audi offers its Quattro all-wheel-drive is standard across the model, and the Q6 is available with an adaptive dynamic suspension system.

The Q6 is so big that it's Audi's largest SUV. It measures 200.75 inches (5,099 millimeters long), 79.29 in. (2,014 mm.) wide, and 70.23 in. (1,784 mm.) tall, with a wheelbase of 117.32 in. (2980 mm.). The large footprint allows for up to 84.36 cubic feet (2,389 liters) of maximum cargo space.

Inside, there's the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit and the 10.1-inch infotainment screen. The crossover also gets an available 8.6-inch screen for the seat functions. Audi offers it with its Audi AI Pro technology that features intelligent parking assistance, full-sped adaptive cruise, and other driver-assist features. It can seat either six or seven passengers.

The Q6 will go on sale in China with six wheel designs in 19-, 20-, and 21-inch specifications. The crossover will also arrive in one of eight exterior body colors: Crouching Tiger White, Awakening Lion Grey, Flying Dragon Blue, Fulu Brown, Xuanniu Black, Snow Python Silver, Pegasus Blue, and Audi's first matte brown lacquer called Kirin.

Audi has opened the order books in China for the new SUV and is taking reservations. The entry-level Audi Q6 40 TFSI will start at ¥500,000 ($74,078 at today's exchange rates). The top-tier Q6 50 TFSI Edition One costs ¥650,000 ($96,302) to start.