Listen to this article

Chevrolet is going to reward loyal 2023 Corvette Z06 buyers by giving them a big bonus in the form of reward points. In an email sent to those who have made an order, the automaker promised to give every new Z06 owner additional 500,000 points worth $5,000 if they keep the vehicle for at least 12 months after the purchase.

“For a limited time, My Chevrolet Rewards members can earn an additional 500,000 points — a $5,000 value — when they retain ownership of their vehicle for 12 months after purchase. Points can be redeemed on GM Financial Payments, Accessories, and more,” the email titled “Go ahead, reward yourself” reads.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

31 Photos

The bonus points are redeemable on the My Chevrolet Rewards Program and can be used for OEM parts and accessories. This move comes after rumors about a $5,000 rebated incentive that would be tied to a non-transferrable warranty, but the plan apparently changed. The reward points can also be used for OnStar and other Chevrolet-connected services.

This is surely a nice move from General Motors – if you plan to buy a 2023 Corvette Z06 and drive it for years, the $5,000 bonus points are a nice gift. However, as the Corvette Blogger points out, it is highly unlikely that this program will stop the flippers from doing what they do with cars like the Z06. After all, they would probably make a lot more than $5,000 and that’s not even actual cash but reward points.

Nevertheless, regardless if you are putting an order for a new Corvette Z06 to flip it a few weeks later or want to keep the supercar in your garage for a longer period, you will have to pay at least $106,395 for the coupe version and $113,895 for the convertible. Those prices are for the base 1LZ trim level on both versions, which are offered in trim three levels.

Above the entry-level grade, there’s the 2LZ with the coupe starting at $115,595 and the convertible at $122,595. The range-topping 3LZ trim kicks off at $120,245 for the coupe and $127,245 for the convertible.