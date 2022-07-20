Listen to this article

The first teaser images of the 2023 Rezvani Vengeance offer a shadowy glimpse of the upcoming seven-passenger SUV. The company promises this is its "most luxurious and capable vehicle to date." The full debut is a few weeks away.

The images don't provide a very clear look at the Vengeance. The front features an LED bar on the roof, spotlights on the hood, the main headlights, and rectangular running lamps in the lower corners.

Gallery: Rezvani Vengeance Seven-Seat SUV Teaser

3 Photos

Along the side, there is heavily chisled styling. The silohouette is angular. It's hard to tell for sure, but there seems to be no B-pillar between the doors.

The rear has a prominent, horizontal taillight. Presumably, there must be more that we're not seeing because there are no indications of turn signals or a third brake light. The fenders are sharply angled.

The Vengeance will not share components with other Rezvani models. It'll ride on a body-on-frame platform and will have an active suspenion. Power will come from a 6.2-liter V8. There will also be a Military Edition with armor and over 20 other security features

"The vision was to offer a fresh design inspired by armored vehicle concepts not typically seen on the road," said company CEO Ferris Rezvani.

If this teaser is enough for you to want to put a Vengeance in your garage, Rezvani is currently taking $500 reservations for the tough SUV. The money is refundable if you change your mind.

Rezvani is keeping busy by also teasing a new generation of the Beast supercar. Like the Vengeance image, it's hard to get a good look at the vehicle. The styling appears to have more curves than the current, chiseled appearance.

The maker confirms there's a carbon-fiber body and what the company is calling "exotic doors." Power comes from a mid-mounted, twin-turbo engine making more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts).

Like the Vengeance, the Beast will debut sometime this summer. The company is offering $250 refundable deposits to reserve one.