The Chevrolet K5 Blazer was a long-running model of the Bow Tie brand, produced from the tail-end of the '60s up to the '90s. The two-door truck was used for a multitude of purposes – one of them was the rare Chalet Camper, made in collaboration with Chinook Mobilodge, Inc.

The Blazer Chalet Camper had a cousin called the GMC Jimmy Casa Grande. Only 225 units of the Chalet's posher cousin were produced, which made the "Big House" motorhome relatively rare. One of those produced units is back to its former glory, thanks to a comprehensive restoration.

Outside, the Jimmy Casa Grande comes with a gold exterior, complete with Casa Grande decals and graphics. It looks like a pickup truck with a fiberglass-reinforced camper unit shoehorned into the bed. However, the living part is completely integrated with the truck's front cabin – there isn't any wall separating the driver from the rest of the motorhome.

Based on the images, we can say that the unmentioned company that made the restoration possible did a great job.

Inside, the leather's colored in tan, while the dashboard and instruments are all intact. The amenities inside are pretty generous, with the top option having the capacity to seat and sleep four. The top also expands upward for additional headroom.

If complete with options, the Jimmy Casa Grande should have a two-burner stove, an icebox, a spice rack, a sink drain, a heater, a three-way refrigerator, and a five-gallon water tank with an electric pump. With a V8 engine under the hood and a selectable drivetrain, this motorhome is ready for off-road adventures as well.

This 1977 GMC Jimmy Casa Grande camper is actually ready for a new owner. It will be auctioned off next week by Mecum Auctions. Don't expect it to be cheap, considering the extensive restoration work and the rarity of the unit.