In case you didn't get the memo, good ol' sedans and wagons have fallen out of favor. Crossovers are gradually taking their place, negatively impacting sales of minivans in the process. With demand for traditional body styles declining, automakers are thinking outside the box and this Citroën C4 X is a prime example. It's honestly hard to pinpoint its body style, but the double chevron says it's a "unique alternative" to hatchbacks and SUVs.

Essentially, the C4 X is Citroën's version of the Peugeot 408 introduced earlier this month. It's 4,600 millimeters (181.1 inches) long, therefore it is positioned in the lineup between the C4 and C5 X in terms of overall length. It has the same 2,670 mm (105.1 in) wheelbase as the C4 while being 1,800 mm (70.8 in) wide and 1,525 mm (60 mm) tall.

That makes it slightly smaller (and taller) than the equivalent model carrying the lion badge. The reduced footprint is reflected in the lower cargo capacity of 510 liters (18 cubic feet) instead of the Peugeot's 536 liters (nearly 19 cubic feet). That somewhat swoopy shape gives it a relatively low drag coefficient of 0.29 to achieve greater efficiency.

In some major European markets such as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, Citroën will sell the fastback on stilts exclusively with an electric powertrain. The ë-C4 X comes with a 50-kWh battery pack good for 224 miles (360 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. It can be charged to an 80 percent level in half an hour using 100 kW DC.

Motivation is provided by a sole electric motor producing 136 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and 260 Newton-meters (191 pound-feet) of torque. With Sport Mode (yes, there is one) turned on, the Citroën ë-C4 X will need 9.7 seconds to complete the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) before topping out at 93 mph (150 km/h).

In certain international markets, the model will also be available with gasoline and diesel engines, with all versions to be manufactured in Spain at Stellantis' plant in Madrid.