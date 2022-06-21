Listen to this article

AvtoVAZ is in a predicament as Renault has decided to sell its controlling stake in the company to the Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute of Russia (NAMI). Due to sanctions imposed on Russia in light of the war in Ukraine, car production was stopped for a while. Now, the operations have resumed, but the Granta is merely a shadow of its former self due to the parts shortages.

The 2022 Lada Granta Classic lacks crucial safety features we've been taking for granted in the last several decades. According to Automotive News, the small sedan is being built without anti-lock brakes and airbags. In addition, it's also missing an electronic stability control system and seat belt pretensioners.

Lada Granta IVI Luxe

25 Photos

As if that wasn't bad enough already, the engine powering the vehicle no longer complies with Euro 5 regulations – which were already outdated – as the naturally aspirated 1.6-liter mill with 90 hp only meets Euro 2. We'll remind you those came into effect back in 1996, and while automakers are preparing for Euro 7, the Granta is stuck in the past.

According to the official press release, the Granta is "multimedia ready with four speakers," which means you'll have to plug in your own head unit. It does have central locking and a trip computer, along with power front windows and heated and folding mirrors. Sold as a sedan, liftback, and wagon, the car rides on standard 14-inch steel wheels, with an optional 15-inch alloy set to be offered soon.

Naturally, the stripped-down version is much cheaper than the normal Granta that had been available before. The price has come down by 103,000 rubles (€1,775 or $1,875 at current exchange rates) and it now starts from 658,300 rubles (€11,165 or $12,000) using the trade-in scheme and Lada's own finance credit program. The lower asking price makes it the cheapest new car you can buy in Russia today.

It is believed simplified versions of other AvtoVAZ products will follow, including the 45-year-old Lada Niva off-roader.