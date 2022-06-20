Listen to this article

L’Ébé Bugatti was the daughter of the famous automotive engineer Ettore Bugatti. The final three examples of the Chiron for Europe are special editions in her honor. They feature her name and Art-Deco-inspired styling touches.

The L’Ébé edition consists of one Chiron and two Chiron Sport vehicles. The exterior features a blue-tinted carbon exterior with several gold accents. You can notice the bright flourishes around the horseshoe grille, the vertical accents that run over the center of the body, the character lines on the fenders, the edges of the rear diffuser, portions of the engine cover, "EB" logos, and the wheels. L’Ébé's signature in gold appears on the underside of the wing and treadplates.

Inside, the upholstery is a combination Silk beige and Lake Blue. The headrests have the L’Ébé signature, and the door panels show prominent models in Bugatti's history, including the Chiron, Veyron, EB110, and others.

Other than these styling elements, the L’Ébé edition Chirons are mechanically the same as the regular models. The 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbocharged engine produces 1,480 horsepower (1,105 kilowatts).

Bugatti is currently wrapping up Chiron production and is preparing for its next model. That includes the ten units of the Centodieci, which each cost €8 million.

The replacement for the Chiron is already under development. It adopts a heavily electrified powertrain but still has a combustion engine. The specifics of both elements are still a mystery.

We also don't know anything about the new vehicle's design. It might not have a mid-engined like the Veyron and Chiron, though. There's a possibility of Bugatti building a coupe with a long hood. The company is reportedly already showing the design to its clients. The public debut is in 2024.

Bugatti also intends to introduce a fully electric model before the end of the decade. Presumably, the tech would at least have some relation with recent merger partner Rimac, which specializes in high-performance EVs.