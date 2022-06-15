Listen to this article

The Bugatti Centodieci is a highly limited supercar with a price tag of $8.8 million based on the Chiron and inspired by the EB110. Following a lengthy process of testing and preparations, the French automaker finally assembled the first production example and delivered it to its new owner earlier this month. The first of ten Centodieci supercars left Bugatti’s factory finished in a classic EB110 Blue with EB110 Sport Silver wheels. The iconic color combo shouldn’t come as a surprise, though – the new owner of the first Centodieci also owns a classic EB110 GT finished in the same colors.

If you like what you see in the gallery below – and the chances are high you really do, just like us – prepare to be disappointed. Shortly after the Centodieci was unveiled at California’s Monterey Car Week at the Quail in 2019, all ten examples from the supercar planned for production were accounted for. In the last almost three years, Bugatti rigorously tested the Centodieci covering 31,000 miles on race tracks, prooving grounds, and public roads. The limited supercar is now finally ready to hit the road.

Gallery: First of ten Bugatti Centodiecis delivered

13 Photos

“We at Bugatti in Molsheim are proud to have completed and delivered the very first Centodieci – Bugatti’s latest few-off model,” Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti, comments.”The Centodieci builds upon Ettore Bugatti’s successful 110-year lineage of exceptional design and performance while reviving the memory of the brand’s recent history. After two years of relentless development, we have refined the Centodieci to the standard our customers expect of all Bugatti models.”

For the uninitiated, the Centodieci is much more than just a re-bodied Chiron. For starters, the vehicle is some 44 pounds (20 kilograms) lighter than the “normal” Chiron and has a retuned chassis and a more aggressive aero package. Tweaks to the suspension deliver a more dynamic experience behind the wheel. Bugatti’s 8.0-liter W16 engine powers the Centodieci, generating 1,600 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts). This output is enough for 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 2.4 seconds and a 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) spring in 6.1 seconds.