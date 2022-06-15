Listen to this article

The Bentley Bentayga isn’t short on much. The high-end luxury SUV is all about comfort, power, and style, but Mansory is eager to add its own twist to the formula. The tuner’s latest model is the Bentley Bentayga Speed Feroza Edition, with the W12 engine now making much more power.

Mansory gives the Bentley Bentayga Speed a thorough visual makeover, and the Feroza Edition’s standout feature is its matching turquoise interior and exterior color combination. The SUV looks more aggressive than the standard model, with a host of carbon-fiber bits enhancing the styling, which we saw debut on the V8 Bentayga last year. The SUV’s new grille and hood sit above a restyled lower grille opening. New accents surround the lower intakes, and new fog lights sit just above the new front splitter.

Gallery: Mansory Bentley Bentayga Speed Feroza Edition

5 Photos

Along the side, Mansory adds carbon accents to the front fender and door, along the side skirts, and on the rear fenders. It also gets new wheels. The rear receives a new roof spoiler, a revamped lower diffuser much more aggressive than the stock one, and a new liftgate spoiler. Poking through the rear diffuser are large, round exhaust pipes that replace the oblong units.

The tuned Bentley packs a 900-horsepower (662-kilowatt) W12 engine that delivers 921 pound-feet (1,250 Newton-meters) of torque. The twin-turbocharge 6.0-liter engine gets a host of upgrades, including new turbochargers, a new exhaust system, and a modified ECU. The increased performance, which is well above the stock 626 hp (467 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, sends the SUV to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds. It can reach 200 mph (323 kph).

Mansory uses the bright turquoise inside the SUV, where the tuner uses it everywhere possible. It’s on the dash, steering wheels, floors and floor mats, the seats, shift lever, and even the seat belt latches. It’s bright and in your face, but the color flows well with the carbon-fiber trim accents on the dash and doors. Mansory could have picked wilder colors for the model.