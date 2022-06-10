Listen to this article

Fuel prices are skyrocketing, more so in Michigan where the average price of gasoline across Michigan is $5.21 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association – a 50-cent gap from the $4.71 per gallon price from last week.

As such, fuel-saving measures are in place in the Great Lake State, including the Michigan State Police. With fuel prices now at a record-high, Isabella County's Sheriff Michael Main said in a statement that his county has already "exhausted" the budget allocated for fuel at the moment, with several months to go before the budget reset, Fox News reports.

That said, Main has instructed the police "to attempt to manage whatever calls are acceptable over the phone." These calls include non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, and calls that do not require the physical presence of the police such as evidence collection or documentation.

However, this doesn't mean that the Michigan State Police won't patrol the streets anymore.

"Deputies will continue to provide patrols to all areas of the county, they will respond to those calls that need to be managed in person," Main clarified.

"Any call that is in progress with active suspects will involve a response by the deputies. I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal, and we will continue to respond to those types of calls."

Apart from the police, the soaring fuel prices are also felt by businesses. In March, Uber added a surcharge to its rates due to rising prices at the pump. Despite that, Americans still preferred buying large vehicles, such as SUVs and trucks, during the first four months of 2022, according to the information provided by JATO dynamics. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue amid the global oil crisis.