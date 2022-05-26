Listen to this article

Start your infant car enthusiast off right by pushing the kid around in the limited-edition AMG GT stroller from the German company Hartan. There are just 299 examples coming in this vibrant color scheme.

As its name implies, this stroller is supposed to match the AMG GT four-door coupe. Hartan already offers this design in black and silver, but this limited-run version has a bright red-and-black color scheme in jacquard fabric on the canopy. Black leather with red stitching covers the handle. Inside, the seat inlay is the Dinamica microfiber that Mercedes uses in its vehicles.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT Pushchair From Hartan

10 Photos

Smaller touches include wheels with a cross-spoke design that is similar to what you'd see on an AMG GT. There are also AMG badges on both sides of the frame. A storage bag with a matching color scheme is underneath the handle.

The stroller features lockable, swiveling wheels with a suspension so your kid remains comfortable if the ground gets bumpy. There's also a five-point harness with magnetic closures and reflectors on the height-adjustable handle. Reflective thread on the folding pocket makes the buggy more visible.

The seat is adjustable in several stages, varying from letting the child sit in it to lying down. A swiveling function means the infant can look out at the world or be facing the person pushing the stroller. The canopy includes a deployable sun visor.

As Mercedes shows in the images, the stroller folds down to a size that easily fits in the back of an AMG GT four-door coupe.

The AMG GT stroller is available in Europe starting in July 2022. Mercedes' announcement doesn't list pricing, but the automaker's website is selling the non-limited edition for €1,100 ($1,178.50 at current exchange rates). Motor1.com reached out to Mercedes USA about availability in the United States. We haven't yet received a reply.