The Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition celebrates the 90th anniversary of the historic German track. Buyers of this model who visit the circuit get some special perks, too.

Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition features a Stone Grey body that comes from Porsche's custom color program. The shade has gold and beige tones to it. The exterior also has Bronzite accents, which is a similar hue to Stone Grey, on places like the side sill trim and the rear diffuser inlay. A "90 Hockenheimring Edition" badge with a drawing of the track layout is on the B-pillar.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur outfits the cabin in black leather with Island Green contrast stitching. Paldao open-pore wood trim decorates the cabin. The gearshift, cup holders, and air vents are the color Bronzite. Opening the door causes the "90" emblem and the shape of the Hockenheimring to appear on the ground.

The key is Stone Grey like the car's exterior. It has the same "90" emblem and Hockenheimring drawing as the puddle lights.

This special edition doesn't have any powertrain tweaks. The GTS fits between the 4S and Turbo in the Taycan lineup. When using launch control, the dual electric motors make 590 horsepower (440 kilowatts), letting the EV hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds. The battery has a 93.4-kilowatt-hour capacity.

The GTS also has tweaks to the air suspension and brakes to improve the performance over the 4S. Carbon-ceramic brakes are optional.

The Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition will be available in Germany and other selected European markets. Motor1.com reached out to Porsche's representatives in the United States. They confirmed that this model wasn't coming to the US.

Buyers of this special edition model get access to the Porsche Experience Center at the Hockenheimring and two years of free charging there. They also get preferential parking at the monthly Porsche Experience Center Frühschicht events at the track.