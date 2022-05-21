Listen to this article

It was 2017 when Mercedes-Benz introduced an aspiring proposition in the form of the Project One hypercar concept. With the aim to make a 1,000-horsepower street-legal car with an engine derived from Formula One, the automaker basically wants an F1 car for the road.

The original plan was to launch the hypercar in 2019. But as we all know, Mercedes-AMG has yet to produce one of the limited 275 One units. The automaker has cited various roadblocks during the development stage of the ambitious project – stricter emissions laws chief among them.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG One New Spy Photos

13 Photos

When asked about when the much-awaited hypercar will finally hit the road in production form, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius joked about the approval of the project in the first place.

"The team at AMG and the High Performance Powertrain Formula 1 arm came to us about four years ago and said 'we've got a great idea, let's put a Formula 1 engine into a road car.' I will have to go back to check the meeting minutes, but I'm sure we were drunk when we said yes," Källenius jested, as reported by Autocar.

Obviously, the AMG One is a difficult project but it looks like Mercedes is determined to finish the job. Apparently, the German automaker is ready to reveal news about the AMG One "in a couple of weeks." Whether it's the production version or the technical spec sheet, we'll know soon enough. At this point, we know that the AMG One will start its production this year.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz Head of Marketing Bettina Fetzer said that the company will be posting a "very honest documentary" about the development of AMG One. This could put the automaker in a good light – although we can't say the same for the wealthy future owners patiently waiting for their multi-million hypercar.