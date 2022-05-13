Listen to this article

The next-generation Audi A4 is currently under development but the Ingolstadt-based automaker is not neglecting the outgoing model, which is still on sale in North America, Europe, and China. On the Old continent, the compact premium vehicle gets some available visual upgrades for the new model year, which could be its final year on the market before the new model hits the showrooms.

More precisely, those tweaks affect the A4 Allroad Quattro model, which is the family’s rugged off-road-inspired wagon with all-wheel drive. For 2022, it can be ordered with the so-called Black Optics Pro Package, which has been designed specifically for the lifted compact long-roof Audi and gives customers additional customization options.

As its name implies, the new visual package brings a gloss black finish to different parts of the exterior, including the windshield frame, exterior mirrors, and tailpipe finishers. Also covered with the same gloss black layer are the vertical elements of the radiator grille, the clips in the front side intakes, the rear bumper diffuser, and the tailgate panel between the taillights. The Audi badging and the A4 Allroad lettering at the back are also finished in gloss black.

A few more, smaller touches complement the new look of the rugged wagon. These include black roof rails and an available bumper in contrasting Manhattan Gray Metallic color. All these tweaks are part of the same package, which can now be ordered in Europe at a price of €775 ($806 at the current exchange rates). In addition, two new hues complement the model’s color portfolio – Chronos Gray and District Green.

Depending on the market, the current Audi A4 Allroad Quattro is sold with a selection of turbocharged gas and diesel engines. In the United States, there’s only a single engine option available, a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 261 horsepower mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The next-generation model will be the last A4 to feature combustion power before the model family moves to purely electric power towards the end of the decade. As a final note, Audi also updated the Europe-only A1 Citycarver giving it the A1 Allstreet name.