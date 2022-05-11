Listen to this article

Just a few weeks ago AutoTopNL released a video of a Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition doing a high-speed run on the autobahn. Now, the channel is back with another CTR, and this one has a stage 2 tune.

A stock Civic Type R in Europe makes 316 horsepower (236 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters. This one has 381 hp (284 kW or 386 metric hp) and a 428 lb-ft (580 Nm), according to the text at the beginning of the video. We don't get a list of mods, but the exhaust sounds more aggressive than a CTR from the showroom.

The driver makes the most from his drive in the tuned Civic. He rows up and down the gears. He also stops on the road several times to do 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometers) runs. Unfortunately, we can't get a clear look at the phone to see the car's acceleration times.

This Civic Type R loves to rev and seems like it would be lots of fun to go through the gears on a curvy road. The car has plenty of performance on the autobahn, too. There's some traffic while recording this video, so the driver has to make a couple of attempts before pushing the CTR's speed all the way.

The speedometer eventually shows an indicated 275 kph (171 mph). It looks like there's about 500 rpm left before the tachometer reaches the redline, so the car might be able to go a little faster with a long enough stretch of road.

In comparison, the Civic Type R Limited Edition in the earlier video reached 162 mph (261 kph). The GPS displayed a speed 155 mph (250 kph).

The next-generation Civic Type R will have its global premiere at an event in Europe in June. The model will have a North American premiere during the NTT IndyCar Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The new Civic Type R reportedly uses a tuned version of the current model's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. We're expecting power to increase slightly. A manual gearbox is the only transmission choice. It already set a lap record for front-wheel-drive vehicles around Suzuka.