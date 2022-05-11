Listen to this article

Later this month, BMW will launch the hotter M4 CSL. It'll be lighter and more powerful than the standard M4, but it won't be the ultimate version of the model. According to a new Whichcar.com.au report, BMW is also developing a new limited-run M Hommage variant.

The new Hommage will allegedly make 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), more than the standard M4 CSL that's rumored to produce 550 hp (410 kW). BMW will allegedly crank up the torque to 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters), channeling all that the twist through the eight-speed ZF gearbox. It’s doubtful BMW will outfit the car with all-wheel drive and add that extra weight. It's all about lightness.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M4 CSL Up Close Spy Photos

11 Photos

The extra power will be able to launch the Hommage to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds, and it'll be able to reach speeds in excess of 186 mph (300 kph). However, it won't be able to crest the 200-mph (321-kph) mark. The tires and the company's need to focus on downforce will it below that speed.

The Hommage should arrive with a bold and stunning design, just like the others, though Whichcar.com.au reports that BMW won't be changing any of the car's hard points due to homologation and safety rules. The car should arrive with an array of new, bespoke body panels that include more aggressive aerodynamics and adjustable aero elements.

The car should also receive larger lightweight wheels, yellow Matrix headlights, and an assortment of rear-end aero bits like a new diffuser. It should have a new, meaner-looking front end with a design focused on dominating the race track. Other adjustable bits will allegedly include the anti-roll bars and shock absorbers. According to the publication, the M Hommage will likely lack side-exit exhaust pipes or extended wings for safety reasons.

The Hommage will allegedly cost €600,000 ($632,804 at today's exchange rate), with BMW only producing 50 examples. It's not clear when the Hommage will launch, but the M4 CSL's reveal is just days away, and we hope to see both make their debut. BMW has a slew of M cars on their way as the company celebrates 50 years of the performance moniker.