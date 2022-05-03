Listen to this article

Rezvani has dropped two teaser images that preview the all-new 2023 Beast. The images drape the car in shadow, only revealing its sleek silhouette. But we should see the new hypercar break cover this summer.

Rezvani launched the original Beast in 2014, using the Ariel Atom as its base. It’s not clear if the new Beast will receive a new platform, but the images reveal the 2023 Beast with a roof and a fully enclosed cabin, so significant changes could be on the way. The car sports an aerodynamic design, with a low hood, curvy fenders, and front fender vents. There’s not much to see at the rear but an illuminated, red Rezvani badge and a small lip spoiler.

Gallery: 2023 Rezvani Beast Teasers

2 Photos

The new Beast will feature a carbon-fiber body and "exotic doors," and Rezvani isn’t known for subtlety. Powering the beastly Beast will be a twin-turbocharged engine with a mid-engine layout and an “optimal seating position for the driver.” Rezvani doesn’t provide any other details about the design.

Rezvani didn’t specify the powertrain’s output, but the company did say that it would produce more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts). Rezvani offers the current beast with a supercharged Honda engine that makes 500 hp (372 kW), which is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds. Rezvani offered various versions of the current Beast over its production run, and the company might do the same with the redesigned model.

Based on the teaser images, it looks like the new Beast will be a big departure from the current car. However, we won’t know for sure until Rezvani reveals it. There’s not much to see in the teasers, but they do appear to show off a promising new supercar that should at least look the part when it arrives.

Rezvani hasn’t announced a specific debut date, but the California company did say that the 2023 Beast would debut sometime this summer, which begins June 21. Interested customers can reserve one with a $250 refundable deposit. We’ll likely get a timeline for deliveries when the car debuts.