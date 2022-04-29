Listen to this article

Ford has been putting on quite a show at the Specialty Equipment Market Association for as long as we can remember, but there will effectively be no show from the Blue Oval this year. Indeed, tucked away in a press release on SEMA's website is news about the Dearborn automaker skipping the 2022 event altogether. Not only that, but Honda is out as well. Why? Well, the answer is rather vague.

Here is the full announcement:

"Due to a change in corporate strategy, Ford and Honda will not be displaying at the 2022 SEMA Show. We appreciate their long-time support, and while many of us are going to miss their participation at this year's Show, we are excited to see the Show take on a new look in Central Hall. SEMA will continue to collaborate with both Ford and Honda on various SEMA programs, such as Tech Transfer and Measuring Sessions in 2022 and beyond."

Ford Mustang Lithium EV Concept

29 Photos

Between the Maverick and Bronco, Ford certainly has a product momentum it could exploit at the SEMA show. Lest we forget a sporty version of the small pickup truck was spotted recently while a V8-powered Bronco R is coming in a few months. It would've been great to see tricked-out derivatives of the two at the show this year.

As for Honda, the announcement made by SEMA only mentions the main brand, not including Acura. Whether the luxury brand will attend the show remains to be seen, but it would be great to have the 2023 Integra there in a more aggressive specification.

The double withdrawal is a huge blow for the North American tuning scene, but there should still be a lot to see at this year's edition. Automakers such as Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Nissan, and Lexus have confirmed their presence and will have bigger stands. In addition, Stellantis and Volkswagen are on the list as well.

SEMA 2022 will take place November 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In the meantime, we'll get in touch with both Ford and Honda to find out why they won't be in Sin City.