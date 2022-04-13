The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L debut to expand the model range with even larger offerings. For extra style, there's also the Wagoneer Carbide edition with lots of dark accents.

The most important change is that the L variants have an additional 7 inches (17.78 centimeters) of wheelbase and an extra 12 inches (30.48 centimeters) of total length compared to the standard Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

Gallery: 2023 Jeep Wagoneer And Grand Wagoneer L

202 Photos

Big And Luxurious

The increased length provides 15.8 cubic feet (0.4474 cubic meters) more cargo space behind the third row of seats for a total of 44.2 cubic feet (1.252 cubic meters). Folding down the second and third rows offers 130.9 cubic feet (3.7067 cubic meters) of storage, and there's enough space to fit a 4-foot by 8-foot sheet of plywood.

The table below puts these cargo numbers in perspective by comparing the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L against the comparable versions of the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. In terms of space behind the third row, the Wagoneer wins.

Model Overall Length (Inches) Wheelbase (Inches) Cargo Volume Behind Third-Row Seats (Cubic Feet) Cargo Volume Behind Second-Row Seats (Cubic Feet) Cargo Volume Behind First-Row Seats (Cubic Feet) Jeep Wagoneer L 226.7 130.0 42.1 85.3 130.9 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L 226.7 130.0 44.2 88.8 112.9 Cadillac Escalade 211.9 120.9 25.5 72.9 121 Cadillac Escalade ESV 227 134.1 41.5 94.1 142.8 Lincoln Navigator 210.0 122.5 20.9 63.6 103.3 Lincoln Navigator L 221.9 131.6 36.0 79.6 120.2

Aesthetically, not much separates the L variants from the standard Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Inside, buyers can get as much as 75 inches of total screen real estate from the digital instrument cluster, infotainment, front passenger display, and rear entertainment system. If that's not enough tech, a 10-inch head-up display and a digital rearview mirror are also available.

There are seven- and eight-passenger seating layouts available. Depending on a customer's needs, the second row can be a bench or a pair of captain's chairs. The folks occupying the third row get two storage compartments, both of which hold 1.8 liters.

The 19-speaker McIntosh MX950 stereo is optional on the Wagoneer L Series III and standard for the Grand Wagoneer L Series I and Series II. In addition, the 23-speaker McIntosh MX1375 setup is available for the Grand Wagoneer L Series II and is standard on the Grand Wagoneer L Obsidian and Series III trim levels.

Under The Hood

Both SUVs are available with the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane engine. In the Wagoneer L, the powerplant makes 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 468 pound-feet (635 Newton-meters) of torque. The Grand Wagoneer L has 510 hp (380 kW) and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm). Regardless of output, the powerplant hooks up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Jeep estimates the fuel economy to be 1 to 2 miles per gallon combined better than the current V8 offerings.

Three four-wheel-drive systems are available. Quadra-Trac I has a single-speed transfer case. Quadra-Trac II has a two-speed transfer case and can route as much as 100 percent of the available torque to the wheel with the most traction. Quadra-Drive II has an electronic limited-slip differential at the rear and has sensors that can anticipate low traction situations and proactively adjust the torque split.

The Wagoneer L comes standard with a coil-spring suspension. The Quadra-Lift air suspension is optional but is standard on the Grand Wagoneer L. The system has five height settings, including one that lifts the ride by 2 inches (5.08 centimeters) for a total of 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of ground clearance.

The Carbide Edtion

The Wagoneer Carbide edition has some stylish upgrades. It has gloss black parts for the wheels, the grille texture, mirror caps, roof rack, and headlamp appliques. The grille rings are the color Black Onyx. Inside, the instrument panel and door panels have what Jeep calls a "technical hydrographic" finish. The upholstery on the seats is Global Black with stitching in the color Smoke, and the headliner is also black. The model comes standard with a panoramic tri-pane sunroof.

The Carbide will be available on the regular Wagoneer this spring. The Wagoneer L will arrive with it in the second half of 2022.